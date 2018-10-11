Cris Carter on Jimmy Butler’s criticism of Timberwolves: ‘I wouldn’t let him back in the building’
Video Details
Cris Carter discusses Jimmy Butler's criticism of the Minnesota Timberwolves and why he shouldn't be on the team anymore.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices