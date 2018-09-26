- And where I think the Competition Committee does have some daylight here is, remember the big focus in the preseason on leading with your helmet? It felt like every preseason game there was a couple of those penalties. I haven't seen one of those penalties called in the regular season.

- There was one last week's game. I was getting ready to call it. But the league, they haven't been called the targeting. So they can adjust it. When they put the emphasis on these rules, no different than the chuck rule, no different than the hitting quarterbacks below the knee rule-- like they changed this rule because of Aaron Rodgers. They changed the first rule because of Tom Brady. Now Aaron Rodgers gets injured last year, now you have to be able to dial it back, keep quarterbacks as football players.

- And the other part of this-- we were talking about this before the show-- part of the reason, one of the reasons that you had the career that you had is because you could withstand a level of punishment. Some guys couldn't.

- That's part of-- part of pro football is being able to withstand the inherent violence that comes along with the game. And we are doing-- we talked about Eli Manning earlier. One of the reasons Eli Manning-- whatever you think of him-- has been able to establish himself as a fringe Hall of Fame quarterback--

FEMALE HOST: SO durable.

- --is because he's so durable. He should not be-- he wouldn't be being penalized for this. But guys, you said earlier that one of the reasons people for years have had a hard time determining what quarterbacks would work and what quarterbacks wouldn't is you don't know who can withstand the punishment.

- No, I don't know who John Elway is. I don't know who is Joe Montana. I don't know who Dan Marino is. Dan Marino lost all his legs and everything. He sat in that pocket and took a beating, released the football. That's what separated those guys. Troy Aikman, people-- man, that dude's got a chin like a boxer. And we evaluate quarterbacks totally different now. Would Tom Brady be that and no-- no, we don't want it for the safety reasons. But it's the way to be able to evaluate a professional football player's, what can he take from a pain threshold and a violent standpoint.

- And listen, there's a clip going around the internet right now, people sent me this week, of our Terry Bradshaw-- I forget who they're playing-- but they pick him up, they pick him up over their head, throw him on his head. He rode on the team--

FEMALE HOST: In his playing days?

- He's playing. He's playing. No, OK, yes. No, Terry, when he's playing for the Steelers--

- I was like, oh, no, Terry. --they strapped him to a board on the team airplane and flew home with him like that. Like, We are not asking that the league go back to an era of 40 years ago. But sometimes, in an effort to make things better, you overcorrect. And I just think when the players, coaches, and now, at this point, even some of the owners say, we seem to have overcorrected a bit, it's one conference call. It's one conference call that can get it to where this is not the story of an otherwise super exciting season.