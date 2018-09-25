- There's only one way I would trade L. Bell, again, barring some Khalil Mack-esque offer, which is not going to come for a one-year L. Bell or Le'Veon Bell rental. The only way I would trade him, is if it's the rare player for player trade. I'm not trading Le'Veon Bell for future picks when I'm trying to win a Super right now.

But I would bring up a trade that I think's interesting, if the two players are amenable to it. And that's Le'Veon Bell and Earl Thomas swapping teams. We talked about the Steelers, where their need is, in the secondary, on defense. Earl is still a great player. The Seahawks, I know they drafted Rashaad Penny. Right now they need help in the backfield. And it looks like they are going to move on from Earl Thomas.

That's a trade I would listen to, because at least you can argue there, while our offense will be getting worse with not having Le'Veon Bell, our defense will be getting markedly better. But I can't trade Le'Veon Bell for even a second round pick, because I'm trying to win a championship right now.