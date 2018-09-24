NICK WRIGHT: No, you haven't seen it because they're up 49 to 6 after the first quarter of the first three games combined, like, that you haven't seen it because they've been so potent in the first quarter. But I, I really feel like you guys are arguing against a point I haven't made.

Who's putting him in the Hall of Fame? Who is saying that this is going to continue? If it continues, he would have 70 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. No one is saying it is going to continue. The question is, much like with Deshaun Watson, when the regression hits, how much will it hit?

Of course, it's not going to be four touchdowns a game, no picks, and the Chiefs are blowing everyone out. We all know that, but my frustration is, has nothing to do with the fact that I'm from Kansas City. If your-- if these first three--

- Not-- nothing to do with it?

- No, if these first three games are not enough to make you say wow, this might be a very special player, then what you're saying is there is no three games that could ever tell you that because it's the best three games to start a career, essentially, a season, any quarterback's ever had.