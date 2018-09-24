- And I understand New England, because of what they've earned over the better part of the last 20 years, people are not going to sound the panic button today. They're going to say a bad start to the season. They started the year off 1 and 2, like you mentioned, a few years ago. We saw them get dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs to open the year, I think, five years ago. They lost week one to the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

But the way they've lost these two games-- double-digit losses in back-to-back weeks for the first time since '02. What's notable about '02? It's the only year that Brady's been healthy that they've missed the playoffs. They haven't had three-consecutive losses of any margin since '02. Like people are going to understandably give the Pats the benefit of the doubt, I think, this week.

Next week all of the sudden becomes an enormous football game where they're playing the only undefeated team in their division, and the way they've lost-- see, at the beginning of last year the discussion was about it's early-season struggles, but it was almost entirely defensive struggles. The offense was top of the league from basically the start of year to the end of the year. The Pats in back-to-back weeks struggling this much on offense is not something I'm familiar with. It's not something that I'm used to seeing where Jacksonville-- they're a great defense. They eliminate their offensive threats. And then the Lions, who I do not think are a great defense, they also eliminated any offensive threat.