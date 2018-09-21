Nick Wright on Baker Mayfield’s debut: ‘A star in the NFL is born’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- First Things First
- New York Jets
- NFL
- Story of the Day
-
Nick Wright and Chris Canty talk Baker Mayfield on today's show. Nick recaps Baker's NFL debut.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices