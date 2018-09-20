Nick Wright on how Aaron Rodgers’ knee injury will impact the Packers’ season
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk Aaron Rodgers on today's show. Hear what Nick has to say about Rodgers' knee injury and how it will impact the Green Bay Packers' season. Do you agree with Nick?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices