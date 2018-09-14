Nick Wright gives New England the edge over Jacksonville in Sunday’s matchup
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter preview Jacksonville Jaguars - New England Patriots Week 2 matchup on today's show. Nick outlines why he thinks the Patriots have the edge. Do you agree with Nick?
