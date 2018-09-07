Chris Canty: ‘It’s time to panic if you’re an Atlanta Falcons fan’
Video Details
Chris Canty and Nick Wright recap last night's Falcons vs. Eagles game. Chris Canty reveals why he thinks it's time for the Atlanta Falcons to panic.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices