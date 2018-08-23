Cris Carter and Nick Wright disagree Russell Westbrook is a top-5 player in the NBA
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter play a game of In or Out. Hear why Nick and Cris disagree Russell Westbrook is a top-5 player in the NBA.
