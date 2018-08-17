- This is a thing. Sports fans are not always rational. And what though-- what has happened. Though Kobe, the Kobe-LeBron like fans arguing, like what that has actually reached more of a fever pitch since Kobe retired. Now, we never got the Kobe, LeBron NBA Finals people wanted. The year we were closest to it was the year Dwight Howard and the Magic knocked out Lebron's Cavs in that series.

And so we never got to see them go head to head in the NBA Finals. But when what's happened over the last few years, since Kobe retired LeBron wins a title over a 73-win team, has the triple double average in the Finals. And last year's Finals, to where the discussion that the Kobe fans always wanted, Kobe versus MJ became LeBron versus M.J.

CHRIS CARTER: This is all this amounts to.

- That's all it is.

- We were beating around the bush, saying a whole bunch of other stuff. It beats to, who is in the conversation now?

NICK WRIGHT: Right.

- And it's LeBron versus M.J.

NICK WRIGHT: Instead of Kobe versus M.J. I said it before, I'll say it again. It distills down to this. Kobe and his fans always wanted the debate to be Kobe versus Jordan. And the debate they got was Kobe versus Duncan, and there's no shame in that. But that's the debate they got. LeBron got the Ko-- the LeBron versus Jordan debate.

And that is why, and now he's going to do it in a Lakers uniform? And now he's going to pass Kobe in scoring in a Lakers uniform, and Magic in assists in a Lakers uniform? And some folks just aren't here for it. Now I'm here for it. I'm here for every last second of it. But that's--

- All right. Well, pretty soon it's going to be Zion versus Jordan, and then we can all--

- We're doing that do him already?

- Yeah. We're going to make him.

- Zion. Baby Jordan, like your guy Harold Miner.