- Well, Kirk's a-- Kirk's a quality quarterback. You know he's more than a competent starter. He's been very, very healthy. This is the best personnel, overall, that he's played with throughout his career. So I think he's going to be very good.

But let's not get the Vikings-- we kind of, because of Kirk's money and all of it being guaranteed, we kind of forget, what's the mantra of this team going to be? And that's their defense. I mean, their defense is stacked. They're not going to give up a whole bunch of points. They play in a beautiful stadium indoors. That's going to be able to help them. Because Kirk doesn't have one of the biggest arms. He has a more than strong enough arm as an NFL quarterback, but his overall accuracy and his ability for the coordinator feel comfortable with him to call any pass play-- all right.

Last year, I know people fell in love with the quarterback and everything, and they're like, oh, he's the MVP and everything, but they were limited. All right, he's height challenged, and he's also-- he throws the ball into coverage. That's Case Keenum. That's what he's done. He's never done it in the NFL for a long period of time.

Kirk has been consistent. If he plays the same way that he did in Washington, the Vikings-- yes, they have upgraded at quarterback. And they only need to get a little bit better. They were in the NFC championship last year. So does it make them that much better? The Vikings think so.