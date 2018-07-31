Chris Broussard agrees this is not a rebuilding year for the Lakers
Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb discuss the Los Angeles Lakers upcoming season. LeBron James compares joining Lakers to 2010 Miami Heat squad, Chris agrees that this season is not a rebuilding season for the Lakers.
