Doug Gottlieb reveals how T.O. not attending HOF ceremony takes away from other Hall of Famers
Video Details
Doug Gottlieb explains to Chris Broussard and Sarah Kustok why Terrell Owens' decision not to attend this weekend's Pro Hall of Fame ceremony is 'disrespectful' to the other Hall of Famers. Do you agree with Doug?
