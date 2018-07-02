Nick Wright questions if the Lakers should now do whatever it takes to acquire Kawhi from Spurs
Reflecting on the report that Kawhi Leonard is willing to sit out next season due to his irreparable relationship with San Antonio's organization, Nick Wright questions to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe if the Los Angeles Lakers should now do whatever it takes to acquire Kawhi from the Spurs.
