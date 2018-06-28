Nick Wright reacts to reports Lakers will reopen Kawhi trade talks with the Spurs
In his discussion with Cris Carter, Chris Broussard and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright reacts to reports the Los Angeles Lakers will reopen Kawhi Leonard trade talks with the San Antonio Spurs. Will signing Kawhi help the Lakers land LeBron?
