Nick Wright reveals why Magic Johnson knows he has a major superstar coming to the Lakers
In his reaction to Magic Johnson saying that he will step down if the Los Angeles Lakers do not land a major superstar this offseason, Nick Wright breaks down the message behind Magic's words, outlining why he believes Johnson already knows who out of LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will be joining the historic Purple & Gold in Hollywood next year. Do you agree with Nick?
