Nick Wright questions why Kevin Durant joined Warriors if he’s ‘not obsessed with winning championships’
Kevin Durant is under scrutiny once again for his comments about not being 'obsessed with winning championships.' Joined by Cris Carter, Jenna Wolfe and Stephen Jackson, Nick Wright questions why KD joined Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors if winning titles is not an obsession for Durant.
