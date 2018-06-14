Cris Carter reveals why a LeBron – Paul George duo can win multiple titles in the East

As the NBA free agency rumor mill continues to work overtime, Cris Carter reveals to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why LeBron James and Paul George should stay in the East if they want to win multiple titles. If King James and PG13 stay in the East, which team out of the Celtics and the 76ers is the best fit?

