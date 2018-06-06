Nick Wright questions whether Houston signing Chris Paul to a max deal is truly best for Rockets

The Houston Rockets nearly dethroned the Golden State Warriors for supremacy of the Western Conference this year, but Chris Paul tragically suffered a critical hamstring injury that sidelined him when he was needed the most. Knowing that LeBron James could potentially jettison himself from the Cleveland Cavaliers for a team in the West, Nick Wright questions whether Houston signing Chris Paul to a max deal is truly best for James Harden's Rockets.

