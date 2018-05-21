Nick Wright outlines what led to the Houston Rockets’ 41-PT blowout loss to Warriors in Game 3

Video Details

The Golden State Warriors completely dismantled the Houston Rockets 126-85 in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals. Joined by Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright breaks down what led to Houston's 41-point blowout loss to Steph Curry and KD's Warriors. Is the series over?

