Nick Wright reacts to LeBron’s Cavs falling to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals
In his discussion with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe surrounding the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Nick Wright breaks down what went wrong for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in their game-two, 107-94 loss to the Boston Celtics. Will the Cavs bounce back in Game 3?
