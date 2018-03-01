Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Meanwhile, the team, because of James Harden who's 25 last night, they pick up their 14th win of the season. Second time they've won 14 in a row already this season, which in and of itself is a tremendous feat. Nick, are the Rockets the best team in the NBA right now?

- Right now they absolutely are. Right now the Houston Rockets are the best team in the NBA. Right now the Houston Rockets have, per basketball reference, the best offense in the history of the NBA.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Offensive rating.

- Offensive efficiency. And it is important to note there is not a recency bias to that stat. The rest of the top five is a Celtics team in the '80s, a Lakers team in the '80s, a mid-90s Bulls team, and the Warriors team from last year. So it's not just all last year's Warriors, this year. It is some of the greatest teams of all time.

This Rockets team has the best record in the league not only against everyone, but the best record in the league against teams above 500. They're 26 and 9. This Rockets team is 10 and 1 against the cream of the crop in the NBA. Golden State, Cleveland, Minnesota, San Antonio. I mentioned Minnesota, San Antonio-- one of those two teams likely second round series. Obviously Golden State likely third round series, and then Cleveland the likely NBA finals series, if they were to get there.

So I don't see a flaw in the team right now. The only criticism you can find for the Rockets is about things that haven't happened yet. How will D'Antoni do in the playoffs? How will Harden and Paul do in the playoffs? But up to this point, 75% of the way through the season, they have been the best team in the NBA.