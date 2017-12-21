Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Who were the best five players in your era? All right? Forget about over the last 80 years. In the era you played in, who were the five best players that you played against [INAUDIBLE]?

- Kobe.

- Yes.

- Allen Iverson. LeBron James. Tim Duncan. And Shaquille O'Neal.

- That's a hell of a list.

- That's a great list.

- That's a hell of a list. And it's tough to do those lists impromptu. The-- the Iverson thing. Iverson is I think a guy-- and I know-- I don't want to spend a ton of time on Iverson, but-- he's a guy that I think there's the biggest discrepancy between what the general public thinks of Iverson and what players think of Iverson.

- I mean, you know, to me, Iverson is my favorite. You know what I mean? You know, people might not say he's the greatest of all time. But he's the greatest player to me, because of what he represented for a culture of kids that came up that was like, you know what? Like--

- Uniforms.

- I got-- I got tattoos. You know, like, I may not be able to play in the NBA. Like, I made a mistake in high school. And now, it's like, I can be who I am. You know what I mean? I'm OK being who I am, being from where I'm from, you know, representing myself. And I think that he-- he was the first person that kind of challenged the system. You know? And, at the same time, like, give people buckets in the most entertaining-- like everything that he embodied, was him. He didn't fake for nobody.