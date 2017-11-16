Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Who would you rather have, Carson Wentz or Dak Prescott? Or does it depend on the team they come with?

- This is the thing. Both Dallas and Philadelphia have their quarterback for the next 10 to 14 years. They have the type of style quarterback that they want. Philadelphia can't be disappointed in risking everything with Carson Wentz coming from North Dakota State with his resume. They have the guy. And it's hard with his intangibles to pass him up, as far as his height, 6' 5", 245, a great athlete. People underestimate.

And we don't see this with white quarterbacks, when they're great athletes, we don't hear about that. But he's a great athlete. Andrew Luck is a great athlete. And people should know that.

Dak and the Cowboys, they're very happy with the style for which they're going to play. They've invested millions of dollars in that offensive line. They have one of the great running backs that we might see in our lifetime with Zeke. So the style for which they're going to play will suit that.

We're going to see this match up, but it all boils down to-- Carson Wentz, I believe, is super special. I believe Dak is going to be a great quarterback. I believe both them have the chance to win a Super Bowl. I've went on the record as saying Dak we'll win one with the Cowboys. But Carson Wentz, what he's doing with Doug Pederson in his second year, it's amazing.

So I would have to give the edge to Carson Wentz because of his overall measurables. And if I couldn't run the ball-- I couldn't run the ball and I had to throw the ball 45 times to win a game on a regular basis, I would go with Carson to do that because I believe he has the ability and is more suited to do that than Dak is over the long term. Carson Wentz, what's he doing now? Third down rating, passing rating, the best in the NFL. Red zone, 15 touchdowns, 0 interceptions.

When you can play this early in the league and have numbers like that-- now, Dak did that last year.

- His rookie year. So, I mean, the thing is this. I don't--

CRIS CARTER: I just believe Carson is more sustainable.

NICK WRIGHT: OK.

- All right?