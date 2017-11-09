Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Kyrie being a hypnotizing ball handler is nothing new. I can only say this every time we talk about, and I'll look right into the camera, Kyrie Irving is the single greatest ball handler in the history of Western civilization, and Plato could probably get broke off too. Like he's better at that than anybody. All right? But the-- 7 of 21. 19 points, 5 assists. Like that is not a great game. If you just judged by the Twitter feed, you would have thought Kyrie Irving was the Kyrie Irving he was at Atlanta, where he was legitimately great.

- But if the Celtics weren't winning, would this be a different conversation? Is it getting-- is it getting mass that the wins are being accredited all to Kyrie Irving despite his line.

- But here's the thing. That would make sense to me if Kyrie had come over from a terrible team. And it's like, hey, look his numbers might be slightly down, but now they're winning, but he came over from a team that won three straight fi-- that went to three straight finals, a team that won a championship. Like I just-- Maybe I hold Kyrie Irving to a higher standard than other people.

- You do.

- I'm just not-- CC, 19 points--

- No, no that's true.

- 5 assists--

- That's true.

- On 21 shots, and a great game.

- You get a little saltier with Kyrie than other people. All right? Because those other people don't have strong stat lines. We wouldn't be saying, did they have a great game? What we're seeing this year with Kyrie, we're seeing a lot more emphasis put on him because of his decision to leave LeBron, so there's a little shade coming from Nick's way on Kyrie. As far as last night. If you haven't watched Kyrie every night throughout his career, like, you think like, wow, what he's doing this year is more phenomenal than anything we've seen before. They even said it last night during the telecast, but the Celtics sometime--