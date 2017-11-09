Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Last night doesn't really prove much of anything, because the Cavs were always going to be fine. The defense, by the way, once again last night, not so good. But the difference was, the Cavs locked in for a quarter.

CRIS CARTER: Yes.

- And that's-- as soon as they showed in the first quarter, we care tonight. Like, if you wanted to do some live wagering on the game, if you wanted to text coworkers and colleagues and friends to taunt them a bit during the game, you were safe to do it. Because you've been able to tell this season whether or not the Cavs were going to be engaged based on how they look in the first five or six minutes of the game.

They took last night seriously. Now, some could argue that if you take the game seriously and you still allow 119 points, you've got a bad defense. And they do have a bad defense. But the offense is enough to overcome it.

And with LeBron still playing at a level where he is clearly the best player in the world, the reports of the demise of the Cleveland Cavaliers were greatly exaggerated. This is the team that they could always have been, and that they've shown. The four times they've played teams that matter in the East-- Milwaukee twice, Boston once, and also Washington-- they've played good first quarters, and they've won those games.