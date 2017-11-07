Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Lonzo Ball is playing more minutes than every rookie in the League except Ben Simmons. OK? Like so, he's playing 33 minutes a game. His college games were 40 minutes, and he wasn't playing much more than 33. So like, the idea that he's not getting enough minutes is silly. But the question is, should the Lakers be worried about Lonzo?

Concerned, not panicked, not thinking they blew the pick, not thinking he's a bust. But Lonzo hasn't been great. And there-- I'm saying great by rookie standard.

- Yes.

- Not great by NBA standards. There's only one rookie who's been great by NBA standards. That's Ben Simmons, and he's playing on a slightly different set of rules because he was drafted last year, was injured. So he had an extra year being with the team, working out with the team, traveling team, the whole nine.

But Lonzo has not even been the best rookie on the Lakers.

CRIS CARTER: Yes.

- Kyle Kuzma, late first-round pick is averaging nearly twice as many points, is averaging nearly two times better field goal percentage. Like, Kyle Kuzma's transition has been going just fine. Jayson Tatum, one-and-done third pick of the draft, hasn't had a bad game yet.

CRIS CARTER: In Boston.

- Jason Tatum's playing for a winner, big important minutes since Hayward's injury. So that is concerning. I mean, Lonzo was my pick for Rookie of the Year. It looks like Ben Simmons is going to run away with that one. I still have, if the draft was redone today, I'd take him number one overall like I said before the draft because I think the upside with him is so enormous.

But CC, the struggles now are something you've got to look at and see, why has his particular-- particularly shooting been so ineffective?