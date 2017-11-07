Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- They don't care, and they're terrible at defense.

- But other than that, everything's amazing?

- I mean, they-- listen. It's very simple what's happened with the Cavs.

- They're not really talented.

- The Cavs, no I don't agree with that. I don't think that's the case.

- Where's all the talent? Between-- where's all the talent? Athleticism? Let's say that. They're not really athletic, either.

- Oh, I agree with that. I agree that they're not incredibly athletic. And that's part of the reason they're not great defensively. But the reason-- there are reasons they wouldn't be great at a lot of things. The only reason that they're awful at anything, the worst defense in the NBA. The worst first quarter team in the NBA, is because they don't care right now.

And by the way, that's not OK. It's just the reality. The reality is the Cavs have played three games this year that mattered to them. The three games against, likely, the second, third, and fourth best teams in the conference. Boston, Milwaukee, and Washington.

Those are the only three games they weren't trailing after the first quarter. Against most teams, they're trailing by double digits after the first quarter. They've played three games against opponents that they would see in the playoffs, later rounds. And they've won those three games, and they've played well.

Every other game, they've acted as if they are the defending champions. They're not the defending champions. They got beat soundly last year in the Finals. The only guy who's playing is if he knows that is LeBron. So there's a lot of reasons to be frustrated with this team. There's lot of reasons to be disappointed with this team.