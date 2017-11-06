Show Transcript Hide Transcript

JENNA WOLFE: Greg, are you any more confident in this team being able to hold their own for the next six weeks without Zeke, after watching what you saw yesterday? A team that was able to win without a huge offering by Ezekiel Elliot.

CRIS CARTER: First thing, do you think Zeke's going to get suspended?

GREG JENNINGS: Man, I don't know what's going to take place with Zeke. So I can't even comment on that.

JENNA WOLFE: Thank you very much. Truer words were never said.

GREG JENNINGS: But I do. I do think that they can hold their own simply because when you watch Dak Prescott and you watch his command of this team, he believes, this is my team.

With or without-- and this is no disrespect to Ezekiel Elliot, we all know what he brings to the table and adds value there. But this is a young kid that understands we will go as I go. And when your quarterback can take on that amount of pressure and it not look to those who are spectators and fans as pressure, you know you have something special.