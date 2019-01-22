The Latest: Li closely follows Osaka’s progress in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday at the Australian Open (all times local):

12:15 a.m.

Frances Tiafoe’s first Grand Slam quarterfinal did not go as well as he would have hoped, but one of the highlights was the chance to play in Rod Laver Arena — with Laver himself sitting in the stands.

Tiafoe said he looked over at the only man to twice complete a calendar-year Grand Slam and “saw the eyes close at one point.” And so this, then, is what went through the 21-year-old American’s mind: “Don’t fall asleep on me!”

“I was about ready to say something,” Tiafoe joked after his loss to Rafael Nadal. “You know what I’m saying?”

Still, Tiafoe continued, “It was cool that (Laver) was out there. Yeah, I mean, he’s a legend of the sport, and so is Rafa.”