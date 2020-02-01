The Latest: Junior titles decided at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra came from a set down to beat Weronika Baszak of Poland 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the junior women’s final at Melbourne Park. Harold Mayot beat Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-1 in the all-French boys’ final.

The women’s final between two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza and 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin was scheduled for the first night match at Rod Laver Arena.

The mixed doubles final was to follow. Britain’s Jamie Murray and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands were to play fifth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic and Croatia’s Nikola Mektic. Mattek-Sands already has five women’s doubles titles and four in mixed, while Murray is going for his eighth doubles title overall.