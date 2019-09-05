The Latest: Cabal-Farah vs. Granollers-Zeballos in doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

6 p.m.

Wimbledon champions and No. 1 seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah have advanced to the U.S. Open men’s doubles final.

They will face No. 8 seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos for the title.

Cabal and Farah advanced by beating Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) in Thursday’s semifinals.

Cabal and Farah are the first men’s doubles pairing from Colombia to win a Grand Slam trophy and to be ranked No. 1.

Granollers and Zeballos also won a two-tiebreaker semifinal, defeating Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

None of the four finalists ever has won a U.S. Open men’s doubles title.

Cabal and Farah were eliminated in the semifinals a year ago.

Granollers was a runner-up in 2014 and a semifinalist two other times with different partners. Zeballos was a semifinalist in 2010.