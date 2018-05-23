FRENCH OPEN ’18: Will No. 1 Halep ever win a Slam title?

PARIS (AP) Women to watch at the French Open, where play begins Sunday:

SIMONA HALEP

Ranked: 1

Age: 26

Country: Romania

2018 Match Record: 28-6

2018 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 16

Major Titles: 0 – Best: RU, at French Open (’14, `17), Australian Open (’18)

Last 5 French Opens: `17-Runner-Up, `16-Lost in 4th Round, `15-2nd, `14-RU, `13-1st

Aces: Second on tour in match wins in 2018 (behind Petra Kvitova). … Tweaked back in Italian Open final loss.

Topspin: Will she ever win one of these? Everyone in tennis assumes that Halep will, at long last, win a Grand Slam trophy someday. Her game is simply too good not to. But the mental barrier has been overwhelming so far, with losses in three major finals.

GARBINE MUGURUZA

Ranked: 3

Age: 24

Country: Spain

2018 Match Record: 15-9

2018 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 6

Major Titles: 2 – French Open (’16), Wimbledon (’17)

Last 5 French Opens: `17-4th, `16-Won Championship, `15-QF, `14-QF, `13-2nd

Aces: Site of her first major title, beating Serena Williams in the final. … At Wimbledon last year, beat Venus Williams in the final, becoming the first player to own a Grand Slam championship match victory over each sister.

Topspin: Her bold strokes and attitude and been-there-done-that pedigree mean Muguruza is always a contender for the title, no matter the circumstances.

ELINA SVITOLINA

Ranked: 4

Age: 23

Country: Ukraine

2018 Match Record: 25-6

2018 Singles Titles: 3

Career Singles Titles: 12

Major Titles: 0 – Best: QF, French Open (’15, `17), Australian Open (’18)

Last 5 French Opens: `17-QF, `16-4th, `15-QF, `14-2nd, `13-2nd

Aces: Won Italian Open clay-court tuneup for second year in a row. … French Open junior champion when she was 15.

Topspin: Might be gaining on Halep when it comes to being best player on tour without a Grand Slam title, but needs to get past the quarterfinals at a major. If she ever gets to a Slam final, look out: Career record in title matches is 12-2.

JELENA OSTAPENKO

Ranked: 5

Age: 20 (21 on June 8)

Country: Latvia

2018 Match Record: 12-11

2018 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 2

Major Titles: 1 – French Open (’17)

Last 5 French Opens: `17-W, `16-1st, `15-Did Not Play, `14-DNP, `13-DNP

Aces: Converting 52 percent of break points this season; ranks fourth on tour this season in that category.

Topspin: Goes for everything on pretty much each shot, which leads to a ton of winners – and a ton of unforced errors. Does not show a hint of fear on court, an attitude which could serve her well in first defense of any title.

MARIA SHARAPOVA

Ranked: 29

Age: 31

Country: Russia

2018 Match Record: 12-7

2018 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 36

Major Titles: 5 – French Open (’14, `12), Wimbledon (’04), U.S. Open (’06), Australian Open (’08)

Last 5 French Opens: `17-DNP, `16-DNP, `15-4th, `14-W, `13-RU

Aces: Finally got her first victory over a top-10 opponent this year by beating Ostapenko in Rome. … Hit 17 aces in a match on clay this season – but also had 10 double-faults in that loss.

Topspin: First appearance in Paris since 2015, after serving drug ban in 2016 and not being given a wild card last year. About as good as it gets in the third-set crucible at Grand Slam tournaments.

SERENA WILLIAMS

Ranked: 453

Age: 36

Country: United States

2018 Match Record: 2-2

2018 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 72

Major Titles: 23 – French Open (’02, `13, `15), U.S. Open (’99, `02, `08, `12, `13, `14), Wimbledon (’02, `03, `09, `10, `12, `15, `16), Australian Open (’03, `05, `07, `09, `10, `15, `17)

Last 5 French Opens: `17-DNP, `16-RU, `15-W, `14-2nd, `13-W

Aces: Has not played a Grand Slam tournament in more than a year; won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. … Gave birth to first child on Sept. 1.

Topspin: No one really knows what to expect from Williams, because she has played so sparingly since returning from maternity leave. But no opponent will want to face her.

