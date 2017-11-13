Dimitrov withstands Thiem comeback, wins ATP Finals debut

LONDON (AP) Grigor Dimitrov withstood a comeback attempt from Dominic Thiem on Monday and held on for a 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 victory in his debut at the ATP Finals.

The sixth-ranked Dimitrov, the first player from Bulgaria to qualify for the season-ending event, quickly settled into his new surroundings at the O2 Arena.

After winning the first set, he had a break point at 5-5 in the second set. But Thiem produced a forehand winner to hold. The Austrian then broke in the final game to even the score.

Dimitrov broke to take a 4-3 lead in the third, but Thiem broke back when the Bulgarian was serving for the match. Dimitrov then managed another break, and there was nothing more Thiem could do.

In the late match, top-ranked Rafael Nadal will face David Goffin.