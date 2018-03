Del Potro reaches the semifinals in Mexico

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro defeated Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (7) on Thursday night to qualify for the semifinals of the Mexican Open where he will play against German Alexander Zverev.

Zverev got a 6-4, 6-1 victory over American Ryan Harrison.

Kevin Anderson, from South Africa, will play against American Jared Donaldson in the other semifinal.

Del Potro now has a 4-0 record over Thiem.

The 21 year-old Donaldson needed only 53 minutes to beat Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-1.

Anderson got a 7-6 (5), 6-4 over Hyeon Chung, from South Korea.