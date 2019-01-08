Chilean tennis player Saavedra-Corvalan banned for 2 ½ years

LONDON (AP) — A Chilean tennis player has been suspended for 2 ½ years for failing to cooperate with an investigation conducted by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

The sport’s anti-corruption body said in a statement on Tuesday that 28-year old Cristobal Saavedra-Corvalan was also fined $8,000 over “his failure to comply with a series of requests for information from the TIU.” It did not provide details of the investigation.

Saavedra-Corvalan was provisionally suspended in October 2017, with his ban being back-dated to that date and lasting until April 15, 2020. He was ranked 663rd in the world when he was suspended, having reached a career-high ranking of 284 in 2011.