WWE's Tamina on 'The Rock' gifting house: 'That’s just his heart'

2 hours ago

By Ryan Satin
FOX Sports WWE Analyst 

WWE star Tamina recently received the gift of a lifetime from her cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. 

Back in June, The Rock revealed he bought the former Women’s tag-team champ a new home and car, sharing videos of the reveal on social media that received over 20 million views each.

"I’ve known my cousin Sarona since we were little kids growing up together. Man, this girl’s gone thru some tough times," he wrote. 

"But regardless of what life’s thrown her way — she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring single mom example to her two greatest inspirations — her daughters."

When asked about the Hollywood A-lister’s kind overture this week on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Tamina became emotional.

"That's just his heart. Dwayne has always been that way.

"Ever since we've been young, this is all I've known him to be," she added. "He's always been that loving, giving person, and not a lot of people get to see that side of him. This man has gone above and beyond for me. More than I can even imagine. That's my brother. I love that man."

As for how it all went down, Tamina says they pulled up to the house together and The Rock wouldn’t let her come in. 

He then covered her eyes and brought her inside (as seen in the video).

Tamina also claims she had no idea she was receiving a fully furnished home when they were driving up. 

"I would have been happy in an empty house," Tamina joked. "I'll get my furniture and slowly move in."

Jokes aside, though, the gift clearly meant a lot.

Tamina, real name Sarona Snuka, has been a single parent to two young daughters throughout her entire WWE run — and her kids are her everything. Now, she has a home they can all share for their rest of their lives, worry-free.

"I was hopping from place-to-place to place all the time. Everything I have, it goes to my kids. You work hard for your kids and family."

For more with Tamina, download the latest "Out of Character" on podcast platforms or watch the video below.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

