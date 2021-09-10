World Wrestling Entertainment WWE reflects on first SmackDown after 9/11 in new documentary BY Ryan Satin • 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, WWE takes a look back at one of its most important broadcasts in a new documentary.

"Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11" tells the story of Vince McMahon’s decision to run a live SmackDown just two days after terrorists hijacked airplanes and used them to take down the World Trade Center.

The show was held on Sept. 13, 2001, at the Compaq Center in Houston, and it became the first public assembly of its size after the attacks.

For those who were old enough to process what happened, feelings of fear, confusion and sadness were running at an all-time high throughout the country after 9/11. People were unsure if another attack were imminent. Many couldn’t get in touch with family or friends in New York. It was truly an awful time in our history.

This documentary doesn’t shy away from those feelings. Instead, it shows some of the talent who were involved sharing how they were initially unsure if they were doing the right thing by being there, which was a necessary bit of honesty at the start.

Hearing Steve Austin open up about his initial reservations and how Vince McMahon swayed his opinion by saying the country needed entertainment was fascinating on a few levels.

Speaking of Vince, he’s one of the main talking heads for a majority of the 35-minute feature. Since it was his call to run the show, hearing him detail why he made certain decisions and how he felt throughout makes this a documentary you won’t want to miss if you’re interested in how he thinks.

The WWE Chairman is especially emotional in this one, for obvious reasons, and to see a more vulnerable side of him is gripping as well.

One particular part of the documentary that brought me to tears was the section about Lilian Garcia singing the national anthem.

Being reminded of people’s raw feelings after the terrorist attacks — from the fans to the Superstars to even the ring announcer — brought back memories of how it felt to live through that.

We all needed hope at that time, and Lilian singing a song that suddenly resonated with Americans more than ever helped usher in a night of that, which was what everyone desperately needed.

Watching her hit each note again gave me chills.

Additional names who speak about that night in the documentary include Bruce Prichard, Stephanie McMahon, Booker T, Triple H, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and former NBA player Robert Horry (who was in the crowd).

Even if you remember this episode of SmackDown vividly, which I’m sure many of you do, the documentary is worth watching for the additional nuggets of information you might not have known, as well as Vince McMahon being open about a lot of his feelings that day.

"Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11" premiered Friday on WWE’s YouTube channel and Peacock.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

