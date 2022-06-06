World Wrestling Entertainment WWE Raw: The Judgement Day turns on Edge, gains new member 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Finn Bálor became The Judgement Day’s newest member this week after joining the group and ousting Edge.

Welcome back to another Raw roundup, this time covering the June 6 edition of the show featuring Judgement Day’s shocking turn on Edge, Becky Lynch in a 24/7 title match and more follow-up to Cody Rhodes' injury.

Here’s a quick recap of the match results:

- Dana Brooke defeated Becky Lynch via pinfall, with help from Asuka, to retain the 24/7 Championship (which she won before the match)

- Riddle defeated The Miz via pinfall

- The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) via countout

The Street Profits force The Usos to a count out on Monday Night Raw I WWE on FOX Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford stepped into the ring with the Unified Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey Uso, in a tag team showdown on Monday Night Raw.

- Veer Mahan defeated Dominik Mysterio via disqualification after interference from Rey Mysterio

- Omos defeated Cedric Alexander in seconds via pinfall

- Ezekiel defeated Otis via pinfall

- Rhea Ripley defeated Doudrop, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss via pinfall to earn a Raw Women’s title opportunity at Money in the Bank



Moment of the night: The Judgement Day kicks out Edge

Edge BRUTALIZED by Finn Bálor, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest I WWE on FOX Edge’s Judgment Day continued growing on Monday Night Raw when Finn Bálor joined Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in The Rated R Superstar’s takeover plan.

Considering The Judgement Day has only been a thing since April, it’s surprising to see Edge already kicked out of his own group.

However, due to Rhodes being out with an injury, Raw is in dire need of top babyfaces, and Edge is an easy choice to fill that spot while still elevating Damian Priest, Ripley and Bálor as an adversary.

It doesn’t even matter that Edge has been insulting fans of late. It shouldn’t be difficult to get them back on his side. This is a WWE Hall of Famer we're talking about here.

My only real disappointment in all of this is that Edge’s recent heel run has been good for him on TV. Ending it so soon is a bummer.

As for Bálor being the newest member, giving him his own faction is certainly an upgrade from what he was doing. I just hope the group is given the same dedication it received with Edge as the leader.

Best match: Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop

It was a tough choice between this and the tag team match, but the women’s Fatal Four-way had a more satisfying finish.

Ripley challenging Bianca Belair at Money in a Bank is also a solid program that will almost certainly yield entertaining results.

Especially with Rhea as a clear-cut heel now.

Additional highlights:

Here’s Brooke surprisingly pinning Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Dana Brooke have back-to-back title matches on Raw I WWE on FOX Becky Lynch and Dana Brooke went face-to-face for the 24/7 Title only to immediately call for and compete in a rematch when The Man demanded that there had been an unfair result.

John Cena was announced as returning to Raw on June 27 to celebrate his 20-year anniversary with WWE.

Theory better mind his business.

Riddle challenged Roman Reigns to an Undisputed title match.

Lingering question: Could Cody compete at Money in the Bank?

Despite Corey Graves confirming Cody will undergo surgery this week, Rhodes still teased the possibility of competing at Money in the Bank.

I just don’t foresee this happening so soon after surgery.

The angle with Seth Rollins afterward seemed to be a write-off for now.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Hell in a Cell INTENSE recap I WWE on FOX Watch Monday Night Raw’s intense recap of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhode’s brutal Hell in a Cell match.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

