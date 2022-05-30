WWE Raw: Rollins brings the heat before Hell in a Cell

World Wrestling Entertainment
By Ryan Satin
FOX Sports WWE Analyst 

The feud between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins escalated to an all-time high this week on WWE Raw. 

Welcome back to another Raw roundup, this time covering the Memorial Day episode featuring a much-needed promo from Rollins, more build in the Raw Women’s title program and Liv Morgan getting a big win.

Here’s a recap of the match results: 

- Bianca Belair defeated Asuka via pinfall after reversing a cradle 

- Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens, Chad Gable and Otis via pinfall 

- Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop via pinfall after Bliss hit the Twisted Bliss from the top rope

- Mustafa Ali defeated Ciampa via disqualification after an attack from Theory, earning him a United States title shot 

- Theory defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the United States title

- Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Usos via disqualification after Jimmy Uso hit Riddle with his own scooter 

- Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley via pinfall 

Moment of the night: Seth Rollins brings the heat 

At the end last week’s Raw roundup, I questioned if Rhodes vs. Rollins was running out of steam heading into Hell in a Cell. 

Thankfully, those concerns were alleviated Monday following a stellar promo from Seth Rollins. 

It was intense, dramatic and even crossed company lines with subtle references to Cody’s time in rival promotion AEW.

For those who missed it, Rollins said Cody and "his little friends" tried tearing down everything he had built in WWE — a reference being one of All Elite Wrestling's founders — and mentioned the famous moment when Rhodes smashed a Triple H-like throne on pay-per-view.

It was also nice to see former WWE star Curtis Axel on TV again, as he was one of the agents who came out to break up their fight.

Favorite match: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair 

The three women involved in the Raw Women’s title program have been putting on great matches leading up to Hell in a Cell. The match between Asuka and Bianca Belair was no exception on Monday. 

The finish was also unique enough to not have Asuka looking weak heading into Sunday’s triple threat title match, which was smart.

Additional highlights:

Mustafa Ali earned another United States title match at Hell in a Cell.

I’d love to see him leave with the belt. 

Liv Morgan got a nice win over Rhea Ripley in the main event, and both competitors ultimately came out looking good in the end.

Lingering question: Is Raw suffering without a top titleholder?

Ever since the WWE Championship was unified with the Universal title, Raw has felt like it’s been missing a top prize. 

Without a world title on the show, what is everyone there for?

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

