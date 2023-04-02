World Wrestling Entertainment Wrestlemania 39 updates: Owens-Zayn capture Tag Team titles; Ripley conquers Flair Published Apr. 2, 2023 12:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 was as Hollywood as ever.

WWE's biggest event of the year kicked off in style on Saturday, with a number of program-changing wins throughout the night.

Here are the results and highlights from the key matches of Night 1 (and check back later for updates from Night 2!):

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP: AUSTIN THEORY defeats JOHN CENA via pinfall

Is it really WrestleMania without Cena?

However, it remained Theory's time, as he defended the United States Championship against his childhood idol.

SETH "FREAKIN" ROLLINS defeats LOGAN PAUL via pinfall

Logan Paul, in his short time in the WWE Universe, has proven to be a super-Superstar in the making.

But it will remain difficult — for any Superstar — to outdo Rollins, who emerged victorious.

BECKY LYNCH, TRISH STRATUS AND LITA defeat DAMAGE CTRL via pinfall

Talk about some legendary ladies.

In a memorable six-woman tag team match, Tag Team champions Becky Lynch and Lita joined forces with Trish Stratus to knock off Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, better known as Damage CTRL.

REY MYSTERIO defeats DOM MYSTERIO via pinfall

The family feud has been settled — for now.

The elder Mysterio pulled off the win, with a help from Bad Bunny himself.

SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP: RHEA RIPLEY defeats CHARLOTTE FLAIR via pinfall

Let the Ripley era begin.

The Nightmare proved to be The Queen's kryptonite on Saturday night, wresting the SmackDown Women's Championship from Flair.

Rhea Ripley reacts after defeating Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania

UNDISPUTED TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: KEVIN OWENS and SAMI ZAYN defeat THE USOS by pinfall

The longest Tag Team Championship reign of all time has come to an end.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn describe the feeling of securing the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

RYAN SATIN'S TOP-THREE MOMENTS

With an unbelievable Night 1 in the books, FOX's Ryan Satin unveiled his top-three moments of the evening.

Ryan Satin's top-three moments of WrestleMania 39 Night 1

