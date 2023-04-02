World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment

Wrestlemania 39 updates: Owens-Zayn capture Tag Team titles; Ripley conquers Flair

Published Apr. 2, 2023 12:32 p.m. ET

Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 was as Hollywood as ever. 

WWE's biggest event of the year kicked off in style on Saturday, with a number of program-changing wins throughout the night. 

Here are the results and highlights from the key matches of Night 1 (and check back later for updates from Night 2!):

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP: AUSTIN THEORY defeats JOHN CENA via pinfall

Is it really WrestleMania without Cena?

However, it remained Theory's time, as he defended the United States Championship against his childhood idol.

SETH "FREAKIN" ROLLINS defeats LOGAN PAUL via pinfall

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Paul, in his short time in the WWE Universe, has proven to be a super-Superstar in the making.

But it will remain difficult — for any Superstar — to outdo Rollins, who emerged victorious.

BECKY LYNCH, TRISH STRATUS AND LITA defeat DAMAGE CTRL via pinfall

Talk about some legendary ladies. 

In a memorable six-woman tag team match, Tag Team champions Becky Lynch and Lita joined forces with Trish Stratus to knock off Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, better known as Damage CTRL.

REY MYSTERIO defeats DOM MYSTERIO via pinfall

The family feud has been settled — for now.

The elder Mysterio pulled off the win, with a help from Bad Bunny himself.

SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP: RHEA RIPLEY defeats CHARLOTTE FLAIR via pinfall 

Let the Ripley era begin.

The Nightmare proved to be The Queen's kryptonite on Saturday night, wresting the SmackDown Women's Championship from Flair.

Rhea Ripley reacts after defeating Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley reacts after defeating Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania

UNDISPUTED TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: KEVIN OWENS and SAMI ZAYN defeat THE USOS by pinfall

The longest Tag Team Championship reign of all time has come to an end.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn describe the feeling of securing the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn describe the feeling of securing the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

RYAN SATIN'S TOP-THREE MOMENTS

With an unbelievable Night 1 in the books, FOX's Ryan Satin unveiled his top-three moments of the evening.

Ryan Satin's top-three moments of WrestleMania 39 Night 1

Ryan Satin's top-three moments of WrestleMania 39 Night 1
share
Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds
2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes