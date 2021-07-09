World Wrestling Entertainment The top 6 matches and moments of the WWE ThunderDome era BY Ryan Satin • 13 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Before WWE’s ThunderDome era comes to an end next week, let’s look back at its best moments and matches.

The ThunderDome was introduced in August of last year, at a time when innovation was crucial.

Fans had been removed from the equation months before due to the pandemic and, out of necessity, WWE began recording shows inside of the Performance Center while waiting things out.

The vibe just wasn’t quite the same, though – so, as a solution, the ThunderDome was constructed.

This updated setting took the digital audience concept to new heights by replicating a sea of fans on LED screens, enhanced the product by utilizing different kinds of technology and helped bring the magic back to WWE shows for nearly a year now.

With fans returning next week in person, though, and WWE hitting the road again on a 25-city tour, let’s give the ThunderDome its flowers one last time by spotlighting the era’s top six moments and matches.

6. "The Head of the Table" Emerges

SummerSlam ’20 was the first pay-per-view event inside the ThunderDome, and it ended with a huge shock – Roman Reigns returning as a heel.

After being absent from WWE TV for months, Reigns re-appeared at the end of the night to attack the show’s main eventers with a vicious new attitude that left fans stunned.

The best part: WWE’s advertising slogan for the show was "You’ll Never See it Coming," and Roman’s surprise appearance lived up to that promise by not being spoiled online ahead of time.

When this era is looked back upon, Reigns’ heel turn on this night will be remembered as a game-changing moment.

5. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton Feud (SummerSlam ’20, Clash of Champions ’20, Hell in a Cell ‘20)

The series of pay-per-view matches between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton last year were too good to pick just one.

The SummerSlam match helped Drew McIntyre prove he could defend his title against one of WWE’s top veterans in an awesome match with old-school wrestling vibes.

The Ambulance match at Clash of Champions furthered their rivalry, and the inclusion of legends throughout helped cement McIntyre as the top babyface in WWE.

And the Hell in a Cell match, well, that was just brutal.

All in all, the feud between McIntyre and Orton was one of the bright spots of Raw over the past year.

4. The Fiend Goes Up in Flames

There’s no denying that The Fiend being burned alive in the middle of the ring at TLC ’20 was one of the most memorable moments to occur inside the ThunderDome.

In the past, Superstars had been buried alive and burned in the ring by their opponents – but Randy Orton’s character took things to a new level by attempting murder.

This never could’ve been done with fans in attendance, so whether you loved it or hated it, you at least have to respect WWE for the work they put into making the whole thing look as real as possible.

It definitely had a lasting effect.

3. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match

This was an emotional roller-coaster that stood out for a few reasons.

First, the story that played out in the ring was a stellar example of why I refer to wrestling as the greatest form of live entertainment in existence. It was a masterpiece.

Watching Roman crush his cousin into submission for the approval of his elders was the type of super villain building you only see in Marvel movies these days, and the full range of emotions they showed to get there was so real that you couldn’t help but feel them yourself.

The match also propelled Jey Uso to singles stardom, and the loud vocalization from both performers in the ring throughout became the standard on WWE TV going forward.

2. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – Hell in a Cell ’20

It was difficult choosing between this match and Reigns/Uso for the number two and three spots on this list, so I wouldn’t argue with anyone who says it should’ve been the other way around.

For me, though, the match between Sasha and Bayley was on the same level of emotion as the Anoa’i family affair due to their history going all the way back to NXT. Then, on top of that, the action itself ruled.

That night, I wrote about how it stole the show and I still firmly believe that to be the case.

Sasha and Bayley were two of the MVPs of WWE TV throughout the entire pandemic, not just the ThunderDome era, so they deserve to be acknowledged for all the work they put into keeping us entertained during a difficult period of existence.

It's also gutting to learn Bayley has suffered an injury that will keep her out of action for months just as fans are preparing to return.

Hopefully she has a safe and speedy recovery.

1. Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match at Clash of Champions ‘20

Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy are three of the most innovative performers in the entire company and whoever had the idea to stick a ladder between them deserves a raise.

Unless, of course, that was Vince McMahon (because he already makes a lot of money).

This match had a great story built around Sami Zayn claiming to be the rightful IC champ after returning from hiatus, risky spots from bell-to-bell and the ThunderDome setting making it feel like fans were there live.

It also had one of the smartest finishes in ladder match history when Sami handcuffed his opponents to ladders – Hardy, by the earlobe – so he’d have a clear path to the titles above the ring.

I’m a sucker for good ladder matches, and this one had it all.

Do you agree with these choices? Hit me up on Twitter @RyanSatin and let me know.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

