SmackDown Recap: Reigns Supreme

The final Friday Night SmackDown before the 2020 WWE Draft was capped by your Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn, defending his hard-earned title against Jeff Hardy in an absolute wrestling clinic.

And to be clear, that was Zayn's title – and not Hardy's former sham championship, a fact Sami made very clear earlier in the night.

Yet as hard-hitting and thrilling as the action inside the ring was on Friday, the drama before and after the bells was just as compelling.

Here are 3 takeaways from Friday Night SmackDown on October 2, 2020.

1. Good guy Roman Reigns?

The very best villains don't believe they're bad guys. They're simply trying to do what's best for the world, themselves or, sometimes, their families – or so they think.

That's what Roman Reigns had in mind when he allowed Jey Uso to challenge for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions, Reigns claimed on Friday night.

Roman wanted to elevate Jey. He wanted him in the main event. He wanted him to have a chance to give his family even more than they already have.

And all he asked in return was that his blood recognize who's the Tribal Chief.

Of course, Jey refused on Sunday, and he refused again on Friday. He wants the Universal Title, not to bow down to Reigns.

So Roman acquiesced to Uso's desire for another shot – but he warned that their match at Hell in a Cell would have the "highest stakes that any match has ever had in WWE history."

It's a history that's included careers, paternity, and much more on the line, which has to make you wonder what in the world Reigns might be thinking.

2. The Fiend gets closer to his new friend

Poor, poor Kevin Owens.

The Raw Superstar made a guest appearance on SmackDown to host a very special edition of "The KO Show." Really, he was looking for insight on one Aleister Black from someone who's undergone a similar change to Black's of late.

The only issue with that? His guest was Alexa Bliss, and she wanted to talk about The Fiend – specifically, about the effect his presence has on a person:

"It's terrifying and captivating all at the same time. ... When he touches you, your whole body goes numb. ... And when he looks into your eyes, it's like he's looking right through you, and you can't look away."

Now, Owens is a smart guy. He quickly caught on that something was amiss and that The Fiend was in the building.

It was just too little, too late. The monstrous former Universal Champion assaulted Owens ...

... then took Bliss by the hand as we faded to black.

As a result of all the ruckus, Owens and The Fiend will square off next week, just as the Draft kicks off on SmackDown.

Most of all, though, shoutout to Bliss for her role here. She's continued to be one of the most ... well, to use her word, captivating parts of SmackDown, and Friday night was more of that very same high standard.

3. She is not a role model

"You know what you are, Bayley? You are a coward."

Sasha Banks got right to the point when she came to the ring on Friday, calling out her former best friend with the kind of righteous fury reserved for the greatest betrayals. Did Bayley really think not being medically cleared for action would stop Banks from issuing a beatdown at Clash?

Banks had hoped Bayley would learn what it means to have a backbone from The Boss while they were partners; instead, she just showed her true colors – and that she needed Banks in order to secure her record title reign.

So for next week, Banks is challenging Bayley to a title match, and she has a prediction: "You don't stand a chance, bitch."

Oh, and Bayley? The match is official. Good luck!

