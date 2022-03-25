World Wrestling Entertainment WWE honoring Shad Gaspard with 2022 Warrior Award 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, who tragically died in 2020 saving the life of his young son, will be recognized for his heroic efforts at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

WWE has told FOX Sports that Gaspard will be honored next month in Dallas during WrestleMania week with the company’s annual Warrior Award, which is presented to an individual who has exhibited "unwavering strength."

In the case of Gaspard, it’s being given to someone who made the ultimate sacrifice as a father. In May 2020, while swimming in the ocean near Venice Beach, the actor/wrestler and his then ten-year-old son got caught in a strong rip current.

With waves nearly eight-feet tall crashing down on them, it’s reported Gaspard’s final words were "save my son," as he catapulted Aryeh from the water toward a lifeguard before being washed out to sea.

The 39-year-old was survived by his wife, Siliana Gaspard, who we’re told will be accepting the award with their son on his behalf.

In addition, many WWE Superstars set to be in attendance for the ceremony were close with Shad, including Shelton Benjamin — who recently discussed how he and others have remained active in the lives of the Gaspard family.

Shelton Benjamin on Shad Gaspard's legacy Shelton Benjamin joined Ryan Satin on ‘Out of Character’ and opened up about his relationship with Shad Gaspard, saying he was "like a brother."

Of course, Shad will most famously be remembered for his work in WWE as one half of Cryme Tyme with partner JTG.

The fast-talking duo burst onto the scene in 2006 sporting their signature street wear and quickly became fan favorites due to unmatched energy, boatloads of charisma and exceptional comedic timing.

This helped the team land crucial screen time with the likes of Vince McMahon, Edge, Randy Orton, John Cena, Triple H and Shawn Michaels over the course of two stints in the company. Despite never winning tag team gold together, Cryme Tyme remain a memorable part of WWE’s late aughts.

Following his WWE departure in 2010, Shad shifted his focus to the world of entertainment, making small appearances in TV shows and movies such as "Get Hard." He also did stunt work and wrote a pilot for a TV series called "Pinfall" which received critical acclaim.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will also include Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker as the headlining act, as well as Queen Sharmell and a posthumous induction for Vader.

Calaway talked about his upcoming induction (which will be presented by Vince McMahon) on this week’s "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," saying it’ll be a glimpse into his real true self – rather than the character he’s portrayed on TV for over 30 years.

The Undertaker on the Hall of Fame, 'I might lose my composure.' I WWE on FOX One of WWE’s most legendary superstars, The Undertaker, joined Ryan Satin on the latest episode of "Out of Character" and looked ahead to being inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame and admitted that he expected the experience to be overwhelming.

As for Gaspard, his time with us may have been short, but the 39-year-old lived life to the fullest and left an impact on those he encountered. From the people he knew in real life, to the fans who watched him on TV, he’s greatly missed.

If the Warrior Award is meant to be given to someone who lived life with courage and compassion, there’s no better choice than a hero like Shad.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony streams live on Peacock April 1 at 10 p.m. ET, immediately following Friday Night SmackDown.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

