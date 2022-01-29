World Wrestling Entertainment Ronda Rousey returns, wins WWE Royal Rumble 2022; social media reacts 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back — and she is your 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

Ronda Rousey made her WWE return at Saturday night's 2022 Royal Rumble, entering the 30-woman Rumble at No. 28 …

… and winning the battle royal after eliminating Charlotte Flair.

Rousey was last seen in WWE in April 2019 at WrestleMania 35, where she, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch competed in the main event — the first time in WWE history that the main event of WrestleMania featured a women's match.

Rousey's return drew a massive roar from the crowd and ignited social media, with WWE fans and Superstars past and present weighing in:

As stunning as Rousey's return was, there's one person who wasn't surprised at all: Becky Lynch, who called a January Rousey return back in October on the "Out of Character" podcast with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin.

Rousey was far from the only Superstar to return on Saturday, as the Royal Rumble is famous for former WWE performers making surprise appearances.

There was WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella:

Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James (yes, you read that right — and she brought her championship):

Nikki Bella (also a WWE Hall of Famer, of course):

Hall of Famer Lita:

Hall of Famer Mighty Molly (we're seeing a trend here):

