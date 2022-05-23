World Wrestling Entertainment WWE Raw: Riddle gets serious calling out The Bloodline 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Riddle showed a new side of himself this week, vowing on WWE Raw to get revenge against The Bloodline.

Welcome back to another Raw roundup, this time covering the May 23 edition of the show, featuring Riddle getting serious, Becky Lynch earning a Raw Women’s title shot and MVP returning to the ring.

Here’s a quick recap of the match results:

- Riddle and The Street Profits defeated Sami Zayn and The Usos after Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso ditched their partner, leaving him to get pinned

- Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest defeated Liv Morgan and AJ Styles via pinfall due to interference from Edge

- Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H. via pinfall after hitting the Twisted Bliss

- Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz via disqualification due to interference from Seth Rollins

- Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable via roll-up pinfall

- MVP defeated Bobby Lashley via count-out due to a distraction from Omos outside of the ring

- Becky Lynch defeated Asuka via pinfall to earn a spot in the Raw Women’s Title Match at Hell in a Cell

Moment of the night: Riddle gets serious

Riddle says RK-Bro might never 'be a thing again' Riddle came to Monday Night Raw after RK-Bro fell to The Usos in the Tag Team Unification Challenge on Friday Night SmackDown. Riddle addressed the WWE Universe and spoke on the future of his tag-team duo with Randy Orton.

Riddle is being given a big opportunity with a singles program against The Bloodline and Roman Reigns.

This promo was a good way to kick it off, as it showed he has range on the microphone and can be serious if the story calls for it.

It’ll be interesting to see how the former Raw tag team champion fares in his first test as a main event singles contender, especially if Randy Orton won’t be by his side for the next few weeks (as Riddle implied).

Personally, I think the 36-year-old will pass this one with flying colors. He has all the tools to be a main event player in WWE.

Favorite match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch faces Asuka for a chance at the Raw Women's Title I WWE on FOX Becky Lynch went face-to-face with Asuka on Monday Night Raw for a chance to be added to the Raw Women’s Title Match at Hell in a Cell.

Despite this being the same main event as last week’s show, Asuka and Lynch managed to deliver another entertaining match.

As I predicted, Becky wiggled her way into the Raw Women’s Title Match at Hell in a Cell by defeating Asuka this week — and Bianca being involved in the finish again wisely kept her involved in the story.

Bonus points for Becky wearing a puffy shirt earlier in the night. Whether it was intentional or not, every Seinfeld fan immediately called it out when she walked on-screen.

Additional highlights:

Veer briefly spoke this week, then held his own against The Mysterios in an attack.

The newcomer continues to be presented like a monster (and I like it).

MVP returned to the ring after eight months of injury time, though he didn't really wrestle very much in the match.

Here’s how it played out.

Lingering question: Is Rhodes vs. Rollins III losing steam?

After Rollins suffering back-to-back losses to Rhodes, I’m finding it hard to stay interested in the build to this Hell in a Cell match.

Hopefully, next week’s go-home episode spices things up a little.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

