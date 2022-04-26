World Wrestling Entertainment WWE Superstar Omos praises AJ Styles for being a ‘great teacher’ 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world — but according to WWE Superstar Omos, he’s also a great teacher.

On the latest "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," 7-foot-3 Jordan Omogbehin (better known as Omos) praised Styles for passing on a wealth of knowledge during the year they spent together as a team.

"I could go on about how amazing and wonderful that man is. He has been such a blessing to me, not only in the ring, but out of the ring he has become my big brother," Omos said of his mentor.

"I can talk to him about anything. We have long talks and, even us being separated now, I actually sit back on everything — because I truly have reverence for him."

The duo first joined in forces in October 2020 and eventually captured the Raw Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 37 in April of last year. They then held the belts for 133 days until losing them at SummerSlam to RK-Bro.

Unlike other teams, however, this pairing wasn’t strictly for cameras.

AJ Styles took Omos under his wing in real-life by becoming a coach to the main roster rookie. From life on the road, to lessons in the ring, Styles was an open book.

"He knew when to be stern. He knew when to be empathetic. He knew when to back off and just listen and let me talk," the Nigerian-born Omos explained. "He’s a great teacher."

Much to the surprise of Omos, their on-screen relationship came to an end in December. Styles moved onto a program with Edge and Omos would eventually become the new protégé of MVP in a program with Bobby Lashley.

Looking back on the split, WWE’s "Colossus" says he had initial reservations about breaking up. Not because he didn’t think he could make it on his own, but because the 27-year-old felt like they had more to give as a team.

"I personally thought there was a lot more we could’ve done, but also understood that it was time for me to go my own way," admitted Omos. "I thought we could’ve done some really, really cool stuff."

Thankfully, with a bright future ahead, Omos isn’t dwelling on the past.

"I’m a believer of the moment you stop learning, you stop progressing, so I’m always learning," he explained. "This business is so nuanced, that I think even the people you think of as the top of the top are always learning, because you always have to keep on learning."

According to Omos, AJ Styles is a learner too — which explains why their teacher/student relationship worked so well together.

"He can learn from anybody, no matter their experience. He always wants to learn, and learn, and learn. For someone that’s accomplished so much in this business, that is so inspirational and admiring to see.

"He’s truly phenomenal. No pun intended."

