Nikkita Lyons on going viral and being part of NXT 2.0 rebrand

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons is a quadruple threat.

The singer/actor/dancer (and now pro wrestler) first appeared on NXT back in February in a match that went viral for the unique way in which she defeated her opponent.

For those of you who may have missed it, here's a visual:

On the latest "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," 22-year-old Lyons laughed about all the responses that came pouring in afterward.

"I was not expecting that reaction," she said jovially. "I was blown away."

"I thought [it would receive] maybe a little buzz, but I was not expecting, like, ‘World Star!’"

WWE’s YouTube video of Nikkita's NXT debut, as well as the clip shared by World Star Hip Hop, have reached a combined total of nearly one million views. On Instagram, videos of the move shared by WWE have racked up nearly a million views each.

Because of that, Nikkita has adopted the maneuver permanently — and now she’s looking to give it a name that will stick with viewers.

"I'm actually in the process of trying to figure out something catchy, but also something people would love saying, and something that's going to become a shirt. So, I'm in that process."

"It’s funny because I told the coaches, ‘I just want to try this. I don't know. It might work and might get over.’ And it did! I was like, cool! So, I was extremely surprised."

That confidence in her abilities has helped Nikkita become one of the focal points of NXT’s rebrand these last few months.

In September of last year, the company shifted the focus of their developmental brand to feature younger talent with more untapped potential rather than wrestlers who had established themselves on the independent scene.

As you’d expect, there was some unhappiness from fans over the change, specifically from fans who had supported the show’s previous vision.

According to Nikkita, this made for an intimidating start, but now she’s enjoying the challenge of taking part in the first NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, as well as the chance to wrestle against WWE Superstars such as Natalya Neidhart.

"I just I love working with Natalya, and I can't wait to do it again if I have the opportunity," Lyons said of their match.

When asked for any advice she received from the future WWE Hall of Famer, Nikkita shared the following interaction which touched her deeply.

"What she said to me that really connected with me was she loved how I am being authentic and being my true self," Lyons said.

"Because she would tell me how with her and her journey, she was also told you need to do this, and that, and whatever. But she was telling me to keep being me. And that advice right there was kind of confirmation of continuing on this path."

"I might get hate comments, and I get people that are saying, ‘Oh, she's only poppin’ because of this and that.' But, in reality, I know that the hard work and grinding that has transpired throughout my life is paying off. So, hearing that from a legend like Natalya is absolutely a dream come true."

For more with Nikkita Lyons, download the latest "Out of Character" on podcast platforms or watch the video below.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

