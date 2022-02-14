World Wrestling Entertainment Montez Ford interested in singles competition: '100 percent' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

WWE Superstar Montez Ford has an itch for more singles competition, especially after his recent bout with Roman Reigns.

This week, on a brand new "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Ford answered straight when asked if the match against Reigns in late 2021 has made him want to compete in more singles matches.

"Of course. One hundred percent," he replied. "I’ve been watching this for over twenty years now. My mom still sends me photos all the time of me holding up the WWE Championship, and that’s one of the things, like every kid, that’s your dream. That’s what you want to do."

"So, just the fact of getting an opportunity with arguably the greatest Superstar in our modern-day era, Roman Reigns, it’s a blessing. A testament to time, too. As far as the itch, one hundred percent, because the kid doesn’t go away. The dream is always there."

The match against Reigns took place in the main event of SmackDown back in September, receiving praise from both fans and critics alike. There were even rumors that it was seen as a test (of sorts) for a possible singles run in the future, which Ford clearly passed with high-flying colors.

That said, the 31-year-old hasn’t forgotten that in the end, he came up short against "The Tribal Chief."

"I was very motivated and inspired by that matchup. I go back time and time [again] and just look at the things I feel like I could do better, what I could sharpen up on. Just to be on that same stage and level as him is a blessing itself, but also wanting to not only succeed when (and if) the title is on the line, but just to do better."

"Sometimes, obviously, you get busy. Nerves and everything. You want to make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to do as a performer and entertainer," he added. "But sometimes we do forget — actually, Triple H told me this. Sometimes, we forget just to savor the moment. Just appreciate everything that’s happening right now."

Should Ford ever step out on his own as a singles act, the obvious question is what would become of The Street Profits. According to Montez, though, he and his tag partner have already discussed this difficult topic in private.

"Me and [Angelo Dawkins] always talk all the time about whether it’s him or me, the support always stays there," he explained on the podcast. "I’m never going to try to cloud him from achieving success."

"Is it difficult? Of course, man. All good things that come to an end are always horrible. Nobody wanted to see ‘The Golden Girls’ go off. No one wanted to see ‘How I Met Your Mother’ finally go off. No one wanted to see ‘Living Single’ or ‘In Living Color’ go off. It’s difficult, man, but I don’t think that bond will ever end."

"If there’s a singles run for myself or him, the bond won’t end. The support will just keep happening on either end — and just keep going."

For more with Montez Ford, listen to this week’s "Out of Character" on major podcast platforms or watch the video below.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

